San Diego's Monday October 20th forecast - A warm and sunny start to the week!

Happy Monday San Diego!

If you liked what we saw over the weekend, good news — we're starting the week off with same warm and sunny conditions all across!

Expect lots of sunshine today and temperatures still slightly above average; The coast will top out in the low-70s to low-80s, with the valleys reaching the low-to-upper 80s.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 69-83°

Deserts: 85-90°

Things start to change as soon as tomorrow, when temps will start to cool down, but the biggest change comes Wednesday when some places could see a dip of up to 17 degrees cooler than today, with the most extreme change coming in the mountains.

Wednesday could also come with morning drizzle from the marine layer for the coast and valleys, and breezy conditions in the mountains and deserts.

However, the cool trend won't stay for long, temps will quickly rebound by Thursday, climbing back to at-or-above average by Friday, before another more gradual cool down will follow through next weekend.

