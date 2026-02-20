San Diego's Friday Feb 20th Forecast -- No more rain!

Good morning San Diego, and happy Friday!

We can finally say goodbye to the stormy weather, at least for now, and honestly, that’s not a bad way to head into the weekend.

You can leave the umbrella at home today, but don’t ditch the jacket just yet !

That cold front that moved through yesterday dropped our temperatures big time. We’re running about 7 to 12 degrees below average for this time of year, so it’s definitely going to feel crisp out there.

We do still have a few advisories to talk about this morning:

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for our beaches through 10 p.m. tonight, with waves up to 7 feet. So maybe leave the surfing and swimming to the pros today.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory sticks around until 9 a.m. They've picked up about 5 inches of snow, and those strong overnight winds could mean icy spots on the roads. If you’re heading up to ski or snowboard this weekend, enjoy that fresh powder — but make sure you bring those tire chains and take it slow.

Lastly, out in the deserts, a Wind Advisory is also in place until 9 a.m. Westerly winds between 35 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 65.

Friday and Saturday mornings will be cold across the county. We’re talking 30s and 40s for most neighborhoods, 20s in the mountains, and even some patchy frost in the valleys and deserts.

But the good news is that we're dry just in time for the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s at the coast, mid 60s to low 70s inland, 50s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts.

And we’re warming up even more next week, low 70s at the coast, mid to upper 70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

Have a great end to your week San Diego!

Today's Highs:

Coast: 58-60°

Inland: 53-60°

Mountains: 38-52°

Deserts: 63-66°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.