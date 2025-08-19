San Diego's forecast Tuesday August 19

Happy Tuesday San Diego!

Temperatures are starting to warm up as we head into the middle of the week. Over the weekend they were near to below average, but by Thursday we could see temps go above average and humidity will ramp up too.

Today's temperatures and tomorrow's will only warm slightly, still trending near to 5 degrees above average across the county. The marine layer will become shallower in the days ahead and be more confined to the coast with patchy fog possible.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 85-97°

Deserts: 106-109°

The monsoon has been pretty much absent this summer, well it returns this week and it is going to be a long stretch of tropical weather. Humidity starts to creep in on Wednesday and continues to build into the weekend with high humidity likely sticking around through the end of the month.

Starting Thursday, high temperatures will be up to 10 degrees above normal, while morning low temperatures will be up to 15 degrees above normal. The heat risk will be elevated not only due to the high afternoon temperatures but also getting little relief overnight with warm nighttime temperatures.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for the inland, mountain, and desert areas for Thursday and Friday. For the inland and mountain communities, expect highs between 90 and 102 degrees and morning lows between 68 and 76 degrees, while the deserts will see highs between 110 and 115 degrees and morning lows only dipping between 88 and 93 degrees. This warm and muggy weather is looking likely to stick around through the end of August.

