San Diego's Forecast Monday September 29th - Picture-perfect weather!

Happy Monday San Diego!

The deserts and mountains can finally say goodbye to rain or thunderstorm chances and start the work week off with picture-perfect weather.

The biggest thing to note is we have a Beach Hazards Statement for the coast sticking until tomorrow evening. It brings with it an elevated surf of 4-7 ft. and sets to 8 ft., coming with the risk of strong rip currents as well.

Temperatures will stay below average today by up to 7 degrees, putting the coast in the low-to-mid-70s and the valleys in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 71-80°

Deserts: 87-93°

Looking ahead the rest of our week is not looking at many changes, just a slight up in temperatures by Wednesday, brining us closer to average temps for this time of the year, but then falling back those couple of degrees for the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies all across, all week long.

Enjoy that sunshine San Diego!

