San Diego’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 23: Morning fog, drizzle before another sunny, breezy day

Coastal and inland neighborhoods will wake up to foggy conditions with a chance of a light drizzle. The mountains and deserts will be sunny but breezy.

The fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile in some areas, but once that clears, areas west of the mountains will join the rest of the region with mostly sunny skies.

The fog will return for inland neighborhoods overnight and into every morning through early next week.

The westerly winds for the mountains and deserts will be sustained around 15-25 mph, but could peak with isolated gusts between 40-45 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Breezy conditions persist on Friday and into Saturday, with areas of blowing dust expected at times.

It won't take long for temperatures to rebound, though, with everyone climbing back to or above average by Tuesday.

Everyone in and west of the mountains has a slight chance for showers Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The mountains could receive showers a bit earlier in the day, when the snow level drops to 5,000 ft.

Saturday is also when temperatures hit their low point during the incoming cool down period. The coast and valleys will be in the mid-60s, with the mountains in the low 50s and the deserts in the low 70s.

An elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet is expected Sunday and Monday as well, with sets to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 61-68°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 61-70°

Deserts: 83-89°

