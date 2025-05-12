Watch Now
San Diego's Forecast for Sunday, May 11: Much cooler and windier to start week

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Much cooler and windier to start week
Posted

What a weekend that was, and what a busy week ahead we have! Temperatures will cool significantly, winds will pick up in the mountains and deserts and we could see some drizzle.

After peaking anywhere from about 10-25 degrees above average on Saturday, everyone will be back at or below average on Monday. That puts the coast in the mid-60s to low-70s, inland neighborhoods in the low-to-mid-70s, mountains in low-60s to low-70s and deserts in the mid-80s to low-90s.

Daytime highs hit their low point on Tuesday, when everyone but the coast will cool another 5-15 degrees. It'll be crazy to look at the 72-hour temperatures change between Saturday and Tuesday. Here is a list of notable expected declines:

sd temp change

The coast and valleys should see some morning fog which could impact visibility early in the day in some areas both Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory takes effect Monday at 5 a.m. for the mountains and deserts, and lasts through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Westerly winds will mainly hang between 20-35 mph, but some wind gusts could clock in more than 50 mph in the mountains and 60+ mph in the deserts, leading to the potential for blowing dust.

Areas in and west of the mountains could see some drizzle overnight Monday into Tuesday, with a slight chance for showers sticking around into Tuesday afternoon for the mountains.

Wednesday will bring us back to calmer and warmer conditions.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 64-70°
Inland: 71-76°
Mountains: 63-73°
Deserts: 84-91°

