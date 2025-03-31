San Diego's Forecast for Sunday, March 30: Rain chances and much cooler weather ahead

A busy forecast ahead! The Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and deserts, and now chances for rain will be added to the mix on Monday.

Let's start with that Wind Advisory — it will stick with us from now through 2 a.m. Wednesday. During that span, sustained wind speeds should be around 40-50 mph, with some isolated gusts peaking between 60-70 mph.

While the coasts and valleys are not under the same advisory, it'll still be breezy, with sustained winds expected between 25-35 mph.

These winds have triggered a Gale Watch out over the coastal waters from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Now for the rain.

The coast, inland valleys and mountains could see showers on Monday. Some chances for precipitation begin overnight, but really don't pick up until Monday afternoon through the evening.

Precipitation totals will remain minimal. The coast and valleys will likely only accumulate .05-.15" of rain, while the coastal slopes of the mountains could receive .15-.60" of rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry before more rain chances return Thursday and Friday, but the models for now are trending in a drier direction.

Also, while our temperatures are already below average, they will get even cooler Tuesday through Thursday, when most of us will be 5-15 degrees below normal.

Fortunately, next weekend looks to bring some relief, especially on Sunday when we all climb back to average.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 50-61°

Deserts: 72-79°

