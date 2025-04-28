San Diego’s Forecast for Sunday, April 27: Warmer, sunnier Monday but still below average

We have a pleasant week of weather to look forward to, with warming temperatures and sunnier skies ahead!

Still, we start on the cooler side of average across the board by about 5-10 degrees. That puts the coast and inland neighborhoods in the low to mid-60s, the mountains in the mid-50s to low-60s and the deserts in the mid-70s to low-80s.

An elevated surf of 4-6 feet sticks around through Thursday, with some sets of 7 feet leading to dangerous rip currents.

Inland and mountain communities will see morning fog on Monday as well.

The deserts will still be hit with strong winds, although not as gusty as the ones we saw over the weekend. Sustained winds will land between 15-20 mph with some gusts pushing past 30 mph.

Tuesday is when the true warmup begins bringing everyone back to near-normal temperatures and staying there through Friday.

Next weekend brings cooler weather again along with more chances for showers, especially Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 61-67°

Mountains: 54-63°

Deserts: 75-81°

