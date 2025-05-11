San Diego's Forecast for Saturday, May 10: Staying hot for Mother's Day

We've been getting torched by unseasonal temperatures weekend, and the hot weather will stick with us into Mother's Day.

Inland neighborhoods were under a Heat Advisory through 9 p.m. Saturday, while the deserts were well into the 100's! Here were some notable daytime highs on Saturday:

San Diego: 85 (Avg. is 69)

Escondido: 99 (Avg. is 76)

Ramona: 101 (Avg. is 75)

Borrego: 105 (Avg. is 91)

The coast and inland neighborhoods will still be on the warmer side of average by about 10-15 degrees Sunday, but cool off compared to Saturday's conditions. That puts the coast in the low 70s to mid 80s and the valleys in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The mountains and deserts won't change much day-over-day, with Palomar Mountain expected to break a record with a forecast high of 86 Sunday.

After the weekend, temperatures across the board will cool down significantly through Tuesday. Everyone will drop by about 20 to 40 degrees!

Areas west of the mountains will see overnight and morning fog Sunday and Monday.

The mountains and deserts will see breezy conditions all the way through Tuesday, with blowing dust in the desert to start the work week when some evening gusts clock in faster than 50 mph.

Hope everyone has a fun, safe and sunscreen-filled Mother's Day!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-86°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 83-91°

Deserts: 100-106°

