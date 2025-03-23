San Diego's Forecast for Saturday, March 22: More sun with even warmer weather to come

Another sunny and warm day is in store for Sunday, but the true heat doesn't arrive until Monday, when San Diego County will peak 5-15 degrees above average.

Morning fog will hit the coast and some inland neighborhoods impacting visibility, but should clear out by the late morning. Same conditions will repeat for Monday as well.

Temperatures on the coast will stay right around average Sunday, ranging in the low 60s to upper 70s. Inland and desert communities will be a few degrees above average, while the mountains will be more than 10 degrees warmer than normal.

It gets even warmer on Monday when daytime highs are expected to increase, putting the valleys in the 80s and the deserts in the 90s.

Tuesday will get slightly warmer by a degree or two in the mountains and deserts.

Meantime, the coast and valleys will be back to normal by Wednesday. The mountains and deserts will follow suit, falling to near-normal by next Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-77°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 63-76°

Deserts: 82-87°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.