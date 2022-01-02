San Diego's Forecast for Sat., Jan. 1, 2022: Cold overnight lows, pleasant highs

Happy New Year!

The new year is starting on a pleasant note. The first day of 2022 brought daytime highs in the lower 60s, which is just a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. Those cooler-than-normal temperatures with sunny skies will be the trend for the first full week of the year.

The big focus for the start of the year is cold overnight lows. A Frost Advisory is in place for San Diego County inland valleys and deserts, starting Saturday night at midnight and continuing through 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Those regions will see overnight lows in the 30s. Take care of your three p's: pets, plants and pipes! Mountain lows will also see cold temperatures, with lows dropping below freezing for the first few nights of 2022.

A Beach Hazard Statement has also been issued for coastal beaches because of high tides. That continues until Monday morning.

By mid-week, temperatures will warm a few degrees, bringing lows back to the 40s and daytime highs back to the mid 60s for most of the county, which is normal for this time of year.

Now that 2021 is over, it's time to look back on what the year's weather brought! The average high in San Diego for the year was 71.6º, which is warmer than the normal 70.9º. The hottest temperature observed in San Diego during the calendar year was 92º on Nov. 12. Despite above-average rain totals in the month of December, the calendar year's rain totals were below average. San Diego received 7.85" of rain, which is less than the normal 9.79."