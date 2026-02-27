Olivia's Feb. 27 forecast: Feels like summer!

Happy Friday San Diego!

Started off the week feeling a bit like spring and we’re ending the work week getting a little taste of summer! Today is the hottest day of the week with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above average.

The coast climbs into the low 80s. Inland neighborhoods, you might want to crank the AC highs could hit 90 to 91 degrees. Mountains stay in the upper 70s, and deserts heat up into the mid 90s.

If you’re headed to the mountains or deserts this weekend, expect breezy conditions with westerly winds between 15 and 35 miles per hour.

The heat peaks today, but we stay above normal through the weekend. Expect mostly 70s at the coast, 70s and 80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

We could also see some patchy morning fog along the coast and valleys Saturday.

Looking ahead a storm system stalled over the Pacific will finally start moving into California next week, bringing a cooling trend.

By Monday, temperatures drop closer to average along the coast and valleys back to the 60s and 70s. Mountains cool into the 50s and 60s, and deserts settle into the 80s.

Right now, this first system looks like it’ll stay too far north to bring us rain. But two more systems follow behind it —and those could give us at least a chance of showers by next weekend.

So enjoy the summer preview today as it won’t last forever!

Today's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 87-94°

Mountains: 77-90°

Deserts: 95-98°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.