San Diego's April 2nd Weather Forecast -- A cloudy breezy day!

Good morning San Diego!

Today is going to be another partly cloudy day for all of our county, and possibly waking up to some sprinkling like we saw Wednesday overnight, not expecting major rain totals, staying below a 100th of an inch.

It’s also going to continue to feel breezy all over. We still have a wind advisory in the mountains and deserts until 11 pm tonight. Wind gusts could get up to 55 mph in those areas, while the inland communities could also see gusts of up to 25 mph, so not a bad day to bring a jacket or a windbreaker if you’re going to spend time outdoors.

Our temperatures are still going to be slightly below average for today, with the coast and inland communities sitting in the low to mid 60s, mountains in the mid 50s to mid 60s and the deserts staying in the low 80s.

But tomorrow things start to noticeably warm up as high pressure starts to build coupled with those Santa Ana winds.

Easter will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Looking ahead, we’re going to see a slight cooling into next week compared to the weekend, trending near average for most of the county, bringing fair weather to the county.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 53-66°

Deserts: 80-84°

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