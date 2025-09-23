San Diego September 23rd Forecast - A warm first full day of fall!

It’s officially the first full day of fall, but you may want to opt for an iced pumpkin spice latte instead of a hot one today.

We're seeing temps above average across our region for this time of the year, and they'll stay warm until the end of the week. By then, some areas like our inland neighbourhoods, could see a dip in temperatures of 10 degrees or less.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 77-92°

Deserts: 98-102°

While today will still feel toasty, each day moving forward will bring slightly cooler air, setting us up for more seasonable fall weather by the end of the week.

There is a cut-off low over the Pacific that is going to linger near and over California all week. This low-pressure system, aka a storm, is cut-off from the jet stream, which means it won't follow the main weather pattern; it's going to do whatever it wants, which makes for a tricky forecast.

The storm will linger close enough and will be pulling in tropical moisture, which will continue a slight chance of a sprinkles or a stray shower into Tuesday, with the best chance near the mountains.

Then the storm moves north, bringing rain to Northern California. Then it dives south again, and depending on where it sets up, it could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. As of right now, Saturday looks to be the best chance, but it really depends on where this storm tracks.

Have a great rest of your week San Diego!

