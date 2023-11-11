Watch Now
Natay's Veteran's Day Forecast: warm, dry conditions before cooling later this week

High pressure will bring warm, sunny days and clear cold nights this Veteran’s Day weekend.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 13:00:14-05

High pressure over the Southwest will bring warm, sunny days and clear cold nights this Veteran’s Day weekend. Daytime highs will be some 5-10 degrees above average.

Santa Ana winds will push through the county Saturday and Sunday. The strongest east winds are expected over the San Diego County mountains and coastal foothills. Wind gusts to reach up to 40 mph. The combination of dry, warm conditions with gusty winds will bring low to moderate fire danger across the county.

Next week, a trough deepening over the eastern Pacific will bring gradual cooling and increasing chances for rain into the end of next week.

Today’s Highs

  • Coast: 72 to 77 degrees
  • Inland: 75 to 83 degrees
  • Mountains: 64 to 74 degrees
  • Deserts: 79 to 82 degrees
