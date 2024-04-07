Natay's Sunday Forecast: warmer temps into the work week

A weak high pressure continues to bring sunshine and mild winds this weekend. The county will see slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday. The coastal and inland communities will sit in the low to high 60s.

A trough over the west will bring another round of breezy winds today. Winds from the west will reach 15 to 25 mph in the mountains and deserts, gusts could reach up to 40mph.

High pressure will build near the middle of the week. This will lead to warm and dry conditions. Temperatures will see a 5 to 10 degree increase from Monday to Tuesday. Another trough then looks to approach the West Coast late this week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 54-63°

Deserts: 6-79°