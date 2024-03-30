Natay's Saturday Forecast: Wet start to Easter weekend

It’s a wet start to this Easter weekend. Widespread rain is pushing through the county. Coastal and inland communities could see anywhere between 1 to 2.5 inches of rain this weekend. Mountain communities could see an upwards of 3 to 4 inches of precipitation.

The heaviest and most widespread rain will occur through this morning, with rain becoming more scattered this afternoon lasting through Sunday night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Gusty onshore winds will also pass through San Diego.

A winter weather advisory went into effect Saturday morning. It is expected to last until 6pm Sunday. Snow expected about 5,000 feet. Heavy mountain snow this weekend could lead to extremely difficult travel conditions.

Local beaches can see large breaking waves after a high surf advisory went into effect. Waves could reach 6 to 8 feet, with sets 9 to 10 feet. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Precipitation chances diminish from northwest to southeast on Monday. Briefly warmer weather for Tuesday and Wednesday before the next storm system approaches Southern California late next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 51-58°

Mountains: 44-53°

Deserts: 66-71°