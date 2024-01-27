Natay's Saturday Forecast: warm, sunny and dry

San Diego County will see sunny, warm and dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will be six to twelve degrees above average.

Gusty winds winds will also be expected through the weekend, peaking later today. A wind advisory is in effect until late Sunday afternoon. Local wind gusts could reach up to 65 mph in areas around the county. Unsecured objects around homes should be tied down. San Diegans should be cautious of falling tree limbs and driving conditions.

A wetter, windier and cooler pattern is expected towards the end of next week. Partly cloudy conditions will develop by Wednesday. Rain is expected Thursday. Mountain communities could potentially see snow.