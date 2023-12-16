Watch Now
Natay's Saturday Forecast: warm and sunny weekend before rain moves in next week

Posted at 10:51 AM, Dec 16, 2023
Saturday started off with cool temperatures and some morning clouds but warm weather is expected to stick around throughout the weekend. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Santa Ana conditions continue with easterly winds in the inland and mountain communities. Some neighborhoods could see wind gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. By Sunday the county will see calmer winds as the off-shore flow moves out.

Low pressure over the Pacific will begin to move in bringing in a chance of spotty rain early next week. Rain chances will become more widespread Wednesday through Saturday.

Saturday’s highs:

  • Coast: 72 to 77 degrees
  • Inland: 74 to 82 degrees
  • Mountains: 63 to 72 degrees
  • Deserts: 75 to 77 degrees
