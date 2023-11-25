Natay's Saturday Forecast: sunshine returns, high tide expected Sunday and Monday

A cool start to the morning as sunshine returns to the county. Saturday will begin with some morning clouds but temperatures will be warmer compared to Friday.

A beach hazard statement will go into effect late Saturday night through Monday morning. The coast will see morning high tides of around 6.6ft combined with elevated surf. Low lying beach communities has the potential to see minor flooding around high tide. High tide will be at 7:37am on Sunday and 8:10am on Monday.

Santa Ana winds will return Sunday. The winds will peak in the morning then weaken through Monday.

It will be a bit warmer through Tuesday as a storm system forms and approaches the California Coast. This will bring more clouds, cooling, and a chance for showers towards the end of the week.

Today’s highs

