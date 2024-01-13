Natay's Saturday Forecast: sunny & fair conditions, chance of showers Sunday

Chilly but fair conditions for the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Mostly clear skies with a few degrees warmer than yesterday for most areas around the county.

A Wind Advisory in effect for the mountain and desert communities. West winds expected to reach 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts can reach up to 45 to 55 mph. Winds will peak Sunday morning. Strongest winds will occur on desert slopes of the mountains.

A passing weather system will bring increased cloud cover with a few slight showers to parts of San Diego County on Sunday. Early next week high pressure will then build in the Southwest bringing in dry conditions and a warming trend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 60-69°

Mountains: 55-62°

Deserts: 63-69°