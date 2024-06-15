Natay's Saturday Forecast: Sunny and warm, excessive heat in the deserts

It’s less than a week from the start of Summer and temperatures are heating up in San Diego County. Coastal communities will start the weekend with some clouds and patchy fog before clearing out by the afternoon hours.

High pressure will bring another hot day to the valleys and deserts. An excessive heat warning will continue in our desert communities until 8pm. Temperatures to reach 110 to 115 degrees. Excessive heat can increase the potential for heat related illnesses.

Father’s Day and Monday will not be as hot. Low pressure will move inland across California. Night and morning low clouds will continue along the coast, spreading into the western valleys Monday and Tuesday. Hot weather will return next weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 82-96°

Mountains: 88-101°

Deserts: 110-115°