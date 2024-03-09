Natay's Saturday Forecast: Sunny and mild Saturday, Daylight Savings Sunday

San Diego County is in store for a nice weekend. A High Pressure system will bring dry, sunny and mild conditions Saturday. Temperatures across the county will range from the high 50’s to high 70’s.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler in the coastal and valley areas.

Daylight Savings Time will begin Sunday. Clocks will need to be moved up one hour, at 2 a.m. People will lose an hour of sleep but the sun will set an hour later. This will also be a good time to test the smoke alarms around your home.

A trough will bring cooler and cloudier conditions for the start of the work week. Mountain and desert communities can expect blustery west winds. Later next week, San Diego County will see a warming trend Thursday through Saturday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68°

Inland: 65-72°

Mountains: 59-65°

Deserts: 76-77°