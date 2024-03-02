Natay's Saturday Forecast: Scattered showers and windy

It is a wet start to the weekend. Widespread showers covered the county during the early morning hours Saturday. Periods of rain will continue throughout the weekend. Mountain communities could see up to an inch of rain. The coastal and inland areas expecting .1- .5 inch of precipitation.

Very strong winds will occur this weekend with wind peaking this afternoon and tonight. A High Wind Warning went into effect Saturday morning for the mountain areas. It is expected to last until noon Sunday. West winds expected to reach 35- 45 mph, with isolated gusts up to 90mph.

A Wind Advisory is scheduled to begin around noon for the desert communities. Gusts expected to reach up to 65mph. The National Weather Service says parts of San Diego County could see damaging winds. Conditions will make driving difficult. It is best to avoid being outdoors.

Drier and slightly warmer conditions for Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance for more precipitation to hit San Diego during the middle of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 52-61°

Mountains: 46-54°

Deserts: 66-70°