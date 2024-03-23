Natay's Saturday Forecast: Rain, mountain snow and gusty winds this weekend

Saturday morning started off partly cloudy but we can expect periods of rain, mountain snow and gusty westerly winds through out the weekend. Rain and precipitation chances range from 70-80 percent for the coast, inland and mountain communities. Totals for some areas can see up to 1.5 inches in rain by Sunday evening. The mountain communities could also see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. The wet weather is expected to hit the northern part of the county, in the late morning hours, before things become more widespread Saturday afternoon.

Significant winds are also expected during this storm. A wind advisory went into effect Saturday morning for the mountain communities. West winds are expected to reach 30 to 40mph, with gusts 55 to 65mph. San Diegans should be cautious as gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

A wind advisory for the coastal areas will go into effect Saturday at 5p. Northwest wind gusts could reach 30 to 40mph.

A winter storm advisory will go into effect at midnight Sunday. Heavy snow is expected above 5,000 feet.

Along the coast, a high surf advisory will begin Sunday morning. Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet are expected, with sets up to 10 feet.

There is a chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue through Sunday. Conditions will slowly dry early next week. Drier and warmer weather can be expected midweek but a series of troughs will bring a chance for showers Thursday and again next weekend.

Saturday Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 56- 62°

Mountains: 50-60°

Desert: 72-77°