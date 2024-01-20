Natay's Saturday Forecast: Rain hits San Diego County

San Diego bracing for days of wet weather across the county. Rain is expected to hit Northern communities Saturday morning before conditions turn more widespread. Chance of thunderstorms into the evening/ overnight hours.

This system is also shifting in southwest and west winds of 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

A high surf advisory went into effect early Saturday morning. Coastal communities could see large breaking waves 5 to 7 feet, with sets up to 8 feet. Surf is expected to peak Saturday night. The high surf advisory will remain in effect until Sunday 6 p.m. Inexperienced swimmers should stay of the water.

There is a coastal flood advisory in effect as well. Allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive through water of unknown depth. The coastal flood advisory will be lifted Sunday afternoon.

This rain storm is expected to have a long duration. The county will likely experience on and off rain showers through Tuesday. Dry and warmer conditions expected for the latter half of next week.