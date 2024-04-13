Watch Now
Natay's Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and afternoon showers

Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 13:34:52-04

Cooler temps, periods of light showers, and gust winds will flow through San Diego County this weekend. Coastal, inland and mountain communities will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions before showers appear this afternoon. Showers will continue through evening and overnight hours. The county will see slight clearing before another round of showers Sunday evening.

Mountain and desert communities will see gusty winds Saturday. A wind advisory will be issued at 3pm until 11pm. Wind gusts could reach up to 55mph. Winds will weaken late Saturday, then another round of gusty winds is expected Sunday afternoon.

Slight warming sets in by Monday, with dry conditions expected through most of next week.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-66°
Inland: 60-66°
Mountains: 53-63°
Deserts: 77-82°

