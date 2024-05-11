Natay's Saturday Forecast: morning clouds, fair and sunny Mother's Day weekend

Sunny and fair conditions are expected this Mother’s Day weekend. Gradual warming will continue through Sunday. Morning low clouds will appear along the coastal and inland communities before clearing in the afternoon hours.

Breezy conditions likely in the inland, mountain and desert areas during the afternoon. Strongest winds expected Saturday. Gusts expected to reach up to 20mph.

Areas of night and morning low clouds and fog will continue across portions of the coastal areas and valleys through next week. Minor cooling will being Monday and Tuesday. Inland warming trend will likely resume the second half of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 71-79°

Mountains: 72-82°

Deserts: 93-96°