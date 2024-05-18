Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Natay's Saturday Forecast: Morning clouds and patchy fog, afternoon sunshine

Posted at 10:10 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 13:10:45-04

A cloudy start to the weekend. A deep marine layer west of mountains bringing cloudy conditions, especially near our coastal communities. Patchy fog and drizzle is possible in the overnight to early morning hours this weekend. Gradual clearing will occur bringing mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon for the inland, mountains and deserts.

A weak area of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures through Monday. Gusty winds are possible for our mountain and desert communities, with gusts reaching up to 45mph by Sunday.

Slight warming will comes back into the picture Tuesday for our inland areas.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 68-72°
Inland: 70-77°
Mountains: 70-80°
Deserts: 95-100°

