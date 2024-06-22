Natay's Saturday Forecast: Hot temperatures, excessive heat warning in deserts

Increased temperatures will be pushing into San Diego County for the first weekend of summer. High pressure building over the Southwest will bring hot weather to the valleys, mountains and deserts through the middle of next week.

A heat advisory for the inland and mountain communities will go into effect Saturday morning, lasting until Thursday evening. An excessive heat warning will be in place for the desert communities. Temperatures could reach up to 115 degrees.

A shallow marine layer will moderate temperatures through the middle of next week. A surge of monsoon moisture Saturday night will bring higher clouds and the possibility of light showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 86-102°

Mountains: 94-103°

Deserts: 112-115°