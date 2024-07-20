Natay's Saturday Forecast: Hot and sunny as San Diego celebrates Pride and Opening Day at Del Mar

The sun will be shining as Pride events kick off in San Diego. Coastal communities woke up to low clouds and fog but will see mostly sunny conditions toward the late morning and afternoon hours.

High pressure over the southwest will bring a very hot weekend for inland areas, along with very warm nights. A heat advisory is in effect for the the inland and mountain communities. Temperatures could reach up to 102 degrees.

Greater heat risks for the deserts. An excessive heat warning is also in effect for those areas. Temperatures could soar up to 117 degrees this weekend. Both heat alerts are expected to last until Sunday evening.

The return of monsoonal moisture will bring more humid conditions for Monday through Thursday. This will also bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts toward the mid-week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 87-101°

Mountains: 93-103°

Deserts: 114- 118°