Natay's Saturday Forecast: gusty Santa Ana winds

High pressure will bring sunny days, clear nights and gusty Santa Ana winds this weekend. A wind advisory will remain in effect from 10am Saturday to 3pm Sunday. The strongest winds will occur today but the warmest day will be Sunday as winds weaken. Winds will flow from the east, gusts could potentially reach 65 mph in the windiest slope and foothill areas.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. It is a good idea to tie down any loose items in your yard. Drivers are urged to use extra precaution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

The county will see slight cooling Monday and Tuesday but minor warming and weak Santa Ana winds will return by midweek.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 67-76°

Mountains: 42-59°

Deserts: 67-70°