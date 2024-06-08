Natay's Saturday Forecast: gloomy weekend along the coast, scattered inland clearing

June gloom is sticking around this weekend. Saturday morning starts out cloudy with patch fog and drizzle along the coast and inland communities. A low pressure system is bringing mostly cloudy and cool weather to the coastal areas this week. Clouds will clear in most valleys each afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer in the mountain and deserts, with a secondary warm up during the middle of the week. Areas east of the mountains will have clear skies. Wind gusts could reach up to 35mph in these areas.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-73°

Inland: 73-83°

Mountains: 79-89°

Deserts: 104-109°