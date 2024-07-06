Natay's Saturday Forecast: Excessive heat warning in the inland, mountains and desert communities

Another day of hot weather following record-breaking temperatures on Friday. Saturday morning consisted of low clouds and fog for areas along the coast and some inland communities. The marine layer will shift out bringing in the sunshine early this afternoon.

For those looking to cool down at the beach, be cautious. A beach hazard statement is still in effect. Surf expected to reach 3 to 5 feet, with sets up to 7 feet. There will be an increased risk for rip currents. Inexperienced swimmers are advised to do stay out of the water.

High pressure will continue to bring hot conditions to the inland, mountain and desert communities. An excessive heat warning is in effect this weekend for much of the county. Temperatures could reach 115 to 122 degrees in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 85-104°

Mountains: 100-109°

Deserts: 115-119°

