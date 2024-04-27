Natay's Saturday Forecast: dry and warmer conditions expected this weekend

Dry and fair conditions expected on Saturday. Partly cloudy conditions will diminish by the afternoon bringing in sunshine for much of the county. Warmer weather expected this weekend into early next week. Many areas will have slightly above average temperatures.

The Marine layer will bring overnight and early morning clouds, as well as patchy fog to the coastal communities. Dry conditions are expected next week with a potential for widespread above average temperatures.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 59-69°

Deserts: 82-86°