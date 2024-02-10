Natay's Saturday Forecast: dry and cool

Sunshine will return this weekend after another week of heavy rain and showers. Dry and cool conditions are expected for Saturday. Any lingering cloud coverage is expected to clear out through the day.

Periods of gusty winds will likely push through parts the county. Gusts could reach 25mph to 40mph. Winds expected to weaken into Sunday.

Areas of frost are possible in the valleys with Sunday morning low temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees. A Frost Advisory is will go into effect Saturday evening at 11pm. It will last until Sunday morning. Coldest conditions expected near Ramona and in the San Pasqual Valley.

San Diego County will see below average temperatures Saturday. A slow warming trend is expected into next week with temperatures near average.

Saturday Highs:

Coast: 61- 65°

Inland: 54- 64°

Mountains: 46-53°

Desert: 62-66°