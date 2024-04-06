Natay's Saturday Forecast: Drier and Warmer this weekend

Showers across San Diego County came to an end by sunrise Saturday morning. Drier and slightly warmer conditions are expected this weekend. A High Surf Advisory will expire by noon.
Winds will become calmer Saturday. Gusty onshore winds develop Sunday afternoon across the mountains and deserts before turning offshore on Monday.
A high pressure system will build over the Southwest bringing in warmer weather Tuesday through Thursday. By Wednesday, temperatures around the county will range between the low 70’s to 90’s.
Saturday Highs:
Coast: 62-65°
Inland: 56-65°
Mountains: 49- 58°
Desert: 70-73°