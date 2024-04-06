Natay's Saturday Forecast: Drier and Warmer this weekend

Showers across San Diego County came to an end by sunrise Saturday morning. Drier and slightly warmer conditions are expected this weekend. A High Surf Advisory will expire by noon.

Winds will become calmer Saturday. Gusty onshore winds develop Sunday afternoon across the mountains and deserts before turning offshore on Monday.

A high pressure system will build over the Southwest bringing in warmer weather Tuesday through Thursday. By Wednesday, temperatures around the county will range between the low 70’s to 90’s.