It’s a cooler start to the Memorial Day weekend. Areas of patchy fog and drizzle hit communities across the county Saturday morning. Coastal and inland highs for sitting in the mid to high 60s, with mostly cloudy conditions. Gusty southwest winds expected in the mountains and deserts. Gusts could reach up to 40-50 mph.

High pressure to the south will bring warming for Sunday through Thursday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 58-68°

Deserts: 84-88°