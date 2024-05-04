Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Natay's Saturday Forecast: Cloudy, cool and periods of rain this weekend

Posted at 10:11 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 14:47:32-04

Mostly cloudy and cool weather will occur this weekend. Patchy fog and drizzle will kick off the weekend Saturday morning. Periods of showers will dampen the county, west of the mountains, starting in the afternoon hours. Best chances of accumulating rain will be tonight and early Sunday.

Gusty winds will flow through the mountains and deserts. Southwest winds will strengthen through the day, peaking tonight and early Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to 60mph. A wind advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon, lasting until Sunday evening. It is recommended to tie down any unsecured objects and be cautious on the roadways.

Dry and warmer conditions will prevail Monday through most of next week.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-66°
Inland: 68-73°
Mountains: 65-75°
Deserts: 89-94°

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018