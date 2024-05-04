Natay's Saturday Forecast: Cloudy, cool and periods of rain this weekend

Mostly cloudy and cool weather will occur this weekend. Patchy fog and drizzle will kick off the weekend Saturday morning. Periods of showers will dampen the county, west of the mountains, starting in the afternoon hours. Best chances of accumulating rain will be tonight and early Sunday.

Gusty winds will flow through the mountains and deserts. Southwest winds will strengthen through the day, peaking tonight and early Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to 60mph. A wind advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon, lasting until Sunday evening. It is recommended to tie down any unsecured objects and be cautious on the roadways.

Dry and warmer conditions will prevail Monday through most of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 65-75°

Deserts: 89-94°