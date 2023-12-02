Natay's Saturday forecast: chilly start to the morning, slow warming into next week

It was a chilly start to this Saturday morning but we will continue to see a gradual increase into the afternoon hours. Clear skies will be present for much of the county. Fair temperatures will continue with weekend with chilly nights and mornings.

Temperatures are trending slightly above average for this time of year, by 5 to 15 degrees.

High pressure is building over the Southwest. A slow warming trend trend will continue through the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days.

A gradual cool down begins Thursday. Cooler temperatures will continue through next weekend. There will be a small chance for a few showers west of the mountains as the marine layer moves back inland.

Today’s highs

