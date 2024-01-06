Natay's Saturday Forecast: Chilly morning, high surf and winds expected

San Diego had a chilly start to the weekend. A cool weather pattern will continue into the foreseeable future, bringing wind and chilly conditions through Monday. The county could see early morning showers on Sunday before clearing in the afternoon hours.

San Diego County will see a slight warn up after this system departs, but the chance for precipitation and cooler weather returns by later in the week.

A high surf advisory went into effect Saturday morning. The coast is expected to see waves 8 to 10 feet. Surf will build Saturday and peak Sunday morning before subsiding that evening. It is suggested inexperienced swimmers and surfers avoid going in the water. The high surf advisory is expected to end Monday at 6 a.m.

High winds are also expected to sweep through the county. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning both will go into effect Saturday evening at 7pm. West and Northwest winds could reach 15 to 35 mph. Wind gusts expected to reach up to 60+ mph. Wind advisory will be in effect until 7pm Sunday. High Wind Warning expected to end Sunday at noon.

Saturday Highs:

Coast: 63 to 66°

Inland: 60 to 67°

Mountains: 53 to 59°

Deserts: 66 to 70°