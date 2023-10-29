Natay's Forecast: Warm, Santa Ana winds & critical fire conditions

Strong Santa Ana winds developing through Southern California. San Diego County will experience slightly weaker winds than northern counties but it will still be windy/gusty. Winds will flow from the north east. Areas across the county can see gusts up to 45mph.

Warming trend will occur Sunday. Temperatures will increase eight to twelve degrees compared to Saturday.

Much drier conditions will accompany offshore flow winds. The combinations of winds and very low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday and Monday. Near critical conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will weaken by mid-week but warm and dry conditions will continue.

Sunday highs

