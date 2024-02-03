Natay's forecast: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late Sunday

San Diego county is getting a slight break from the heavy rain Saturday. San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions for the start of the weekend. There is a chance light precipitation can be seen in some areas around the county.

A slow moving low pressure system with moisture from an atmospheric river will start to bring in heavier precipitation/ showers late Sunday. Showers will become more widespread into the evening and overnight hours. There is a chance of thunderstorms for Monday. We will likely see rain through Wednesday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with a chance for scattered showers

Confidence is high that this will be a high-impact event for Southern California with a lot of rain over several days but the exact timing and totals are still variable. The potential exists for an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain! High elevation snow is also expected in the mountains on Wednesday.

A Wind advisory is scheduled to go into effect Sunday. Southeast winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph. A Flood watch will also go into effect late Sunday. Excessive runoff may result in flooding in low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 59-61°

Inland: 51-60°

Mountains: 44-53°

Deserts: 64-67°