The marine layer will linger a little longer as we can expect morning clouds, followed by partly cloudy conditions in our coastal communities.

In our inland neighborhoods, the clouds are expected to taper off and bring some sunshine in our afternoon hours.

Conditions will be mostly sunny for our desert and mountain areas. We will begin to feel the heat towards the end of the week as temperatures increase.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-76°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 76-85°

Deserts: 95-98°