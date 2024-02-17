Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Natay's Forecast: Dry weather conditions Saturday & Sunday, rain expected next week

Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 13:29:03-05

A weak high pressure system will bring dry weather Saturday and Sunday. Foggy conditions brought low visibility for some neighborhoods across the county. Cool marine air will keep highs in the low 60s near the coast, but highs will reach in the upper 60s near in the valleys, and mid 70s in the lower deserts.

A high surf advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon at 4pm. Large breaking waves expected to expected to hit 6-8 feet, with sets of 10-12 feet. Surf will peak on Sunday. Inexperienced swimmers and surfers should remain out of the water due to dangerous conditions. The advisory will remain in effect until 10pm Tuesday.

More rain is expected to make its way into the county near mid-week. San Diego will likely remain dry Monday. Rain will become more widespread on Tuesday. Northern areas of the county could see heavier rainfall. Showers expected to linger Wednesday before tapering off in the afternoon hours.

Saturday Highs
Coast: 60-65°
Inland: 65-70°
Mountains: 60-67°
Desert: 75-78°

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018