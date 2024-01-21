Natalie's forecast: Scattered showers on Sunday preview heavy rain to come

SAN DIEGO — San Diego will welcome scattered showers throughout the entire day on Sunday.

The rain comes ahead of a heavy storm system expected to hit the area on Monday, bringing the potential for isolated thunderstorms to start the work week.

On Sunday, the coast will likely get 0.1-0.3 inches of rain, while the mountains could see anywhere for 0.2-0.5 inches of rain.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average for this time of year.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 2:00 pm on Sunday, and high surf advisory is in effect until 6:00 pm on Sunday.

People are encouraged to stay out of the water and away from low-lying areas.

Allow yourself more time on your commute if you plan on driving over the next two days.

Starting in the middle of the week, a high pressure system will move in, bringing dry conditions and above average temperatures. By Saturday, the inland communities are expecting to reach 73°.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 54-59°

Mountains: 48-54°

Deserts: 67-71°

