Moses' Sunday Evening Pinpoint Forecast: Sept. 11, 2022

KGTV's Moses Small gives you the forecast for the evening of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Sep 11, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tropical Storm Kay hasn't left San Diego County behind just yet, as storms drench parts of our community. Sunday the mountains and desert saw scattered showers, leaving areas like Campo with nearly an inch of rain in 24 hours.

Most coastal communities saw minimal rainfall, as San Diego did not pick up any measurable rain. Showers will taper off Monday before conditions begin to dry up Tuesday. Humidity will fall mid to late next week, leading to comfortable conditions ahead of next weekend.

