Melissa's forecast: Santa Ana winds will bring gusts to north county

SAN DIEGO COUNTY — Strong Santa Ana winds will be impacting San Diego County throughout the day, specifically in the north county.

The gusts will diminish later this afternoon.

A chance of showers remains this afternoon through Friday evening and returns Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The areas most susceptible to rain include the mountains and inland valleys. Thunderstorms could also be spotted in affected areas Friday through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain mild throughout the week, sitting mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

Conditions will dry out and warm up as we head into the weekend, with some parts of the county touching the 80s early next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-71°

Inland: 59-64°

Mountains: 48-56°

Deserts: 67-70°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.