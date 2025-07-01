Kicking off July with sunshine all across San Diego!

Happy Tuesday San Diego!

As we inch closer to 4th of July weekend, temperatures continue to cool off just slightly before we get a bit warmer for the long weekend.

Today we're a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday, seeing about average temperatures all across our region, with the coast in the comfortable mid 70s, mid 80s in the Inland Valleys and Mountains, and still in the triple digits in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 81-90°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 110-113°

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning with patchy fog and slower clearing to sunshine the next couple of days. While inland areas will still clear by mid to late morning, some coastal areas may only see partial clearing into the afternoon.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts this afternoon and through at least tomorrow. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph.

Independence day is looking good! It will start with clouds turning sunny inland by mid to late morning, but some beaches may only clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s at the coast, upper-70s to potentially upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s in the mountains and around 105 degrees in the deserts.

Temps will warm back near average this weekend with faster clearing to sunny skies as high pressure builds over the west. Even warmer weather is looking likely next week, and we may get our first surge of monsoon moisture, making things more humid.

