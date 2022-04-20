Tips on how to decrease your 'carbon paw print' in time for Earth Day

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – The Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Thrift Shop are encouraging people to decrease their carbon "paw print" by adopting a "gently used pet" and donating clothes and other items to their shop for Earth Day.

"Earth Day isn't just about clean air, recycling plastic, and chemicals in our water," says RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. "It also includes adopting pets from shelters or rescues rather than supporting mass production puppy mills or backyard breeders that harm the environment and flood the market with unwanted animals."

RCHS provided tips on how you can become an environmentally cautious pet owner:

Food : Pet owners can begin meeting with a vet to design a diet that provides their pet with vitamins and minerals.

: Pet owners can begin meeting with a vet to design a diet that provides their pet with vitamins and minerals. Pet waste : Make sure to always pick up after your pet to avoid it ending up in our drinking water or the ocean. Use biodegradable bags if available.

: Make sure to always pick up after your pet to avoid it ending up in our drinking water or the ocean. Use biodegradable bags if available. Pet care products : Use environmentally friendly shampoo when bathing your pets. Also, make sure pet toys and beds are made from recycled materials.

: Use environmentally friendly shampoo when bathing your pets. Also, make sure pet toys and beds are made from recycled materials. Spaying and neutering : Help prevent unwanted litters of kittens and puppies by getting your pet spayed and neutered

: Help prevent unwanted litters of kittens and puppies by getting your pet spayed and neutered Flea and tick treatments: Ask your vet about safe options to control fleas and ticks. There are also using environmentally-safe treatments that can be done at home.

"San Diego is one of the most pet-friendly cities in America. This Earth Day, we have an opportunity to make a difference locally and set an example globally. Adopt a 'recycled' pet this Earth Day," Van Zante said.

If you're interested in adopting a furry friend or would like to sponsor a pet, please call 760-753-6413 or visit www.sdpets.com.

You can also donate your used items or purchase used items and support animals at the shelter by visiting the RCHS Thrift shop at 120 Aberdeen Drive in Cardiff by the Sea.